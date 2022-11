Follow us on Image Source : PTI Spain dominated the game left, right, centre and Costa Rica didn't stand a chance

Spain started their World Cup campaign with a bang and hammered Costa Rica to win the game by a huge margin of 7-0

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Jordi Alba, Soler Barragán and Dani Olmo were the stars for Spain. Ferran Torres in particular scored two goals including a penalty and gave Spain an advantage that was too much for Costa Rica to try and surpass.

Latest Sports News