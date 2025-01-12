Real Madrid vs Barcelona final live streaming: When and where to watch El Clasico live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid vs Barcelona final live streaming

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other in the biggest football rivalry in Spanish football in the Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 final in Jeddah on Sunday. Both teams entered the final with impressive wins in their respective semi-final fixtures and are set for the blockbuster El Clasico which will be available for the live broadcast in India.

Real Madrid thrashed Mallorca 3-0 in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup while Barcelona overcame Athletic Bilbao in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Te Catalan giants defeated the Los Blancos 4-0 earlier in the La Liga this season and hold the Supercopa title for the record 14 times.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming and telecast details

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona final will be played on Sunday, January 12.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (January 13)

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official telecast named for the Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 for India-based users. However, fans can watch the game live on the Fancode application on SmartTV.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match online on the Fancode application and website.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Possible Playing XIs

Real Madrid probable starting XI (4-3-2-1): Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, AurelienTchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona probable starting XI (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Roberto Lewandowski.