Real Madrid sign new defender, Dean Huijsen joins for £50m Real Madrid signed AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen for £50m. The Spanish defender joined the Premier League club last year from Juventus and made 33 appearances this season. He had an impressive campaign and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award.

After a dreadful season that saw Real Madrid lose four El Classicos to Barcelona and lose to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, president Florentino Perez has been extremely active in the transfer market. In their first move, Madrid completed the signing of 20-year-old Spanish defender Dean Huijsen for £50m. The youngster has experience of playing in Italy for Juventus and Italy, before joining Bornemouth in the Premier Leauge.

Several clubs including Premier League giants - Chelsea, Liverpool Arsenal and Newcastle United were heavily interested in Huijsen but once Madrid entered in the transfer negotiation, the player made his mind and penned a five-year deal that will see him at the club till 2030. He has grown up in Spain, having played for Malaga in youth football and was keen in moving back to the country.

Madrid has officially confirmed the development in an official statement, lauding his brilliant season with Bournemouth, where he has been nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for 2024-2025.

“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030. At 20, Dean Huijsen is already a Spanish international and has played in Italy's Serie A with Juventus and Roma, and in the Premier League with Bournemouth. Dean Huijsen is nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award for 2024-2025,” the statement read.

Huijsen’s announcement confirms that the youngster will be available for the Club World Cup, which will begin on June 14. This season, he has made 34 appearances for the Cherries in the Premier League and helped the team register their highest-ever points tally in the competition. He will be featuring in Bournemouth’s final two Premier League games this season before switching to Madrid.