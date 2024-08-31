NorthEast United defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giants on penalties to clinch 2024 Durand Cup

Follow us on Image Source : DURANDCUP/X NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan at Durand Cup 2024 final

NorthEast United FC emerged winners after a penalty thriller against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the 2024 Durand Cup final on Saturday, August 31. The Highlanders recorded a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout to claim their first-ever title in Indian football at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan dominated the first half with a 2-0 lead but NorthEast United made a sensational comeback in the second innings. The Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraie scored the opening goal for the Highlanders in the 54th minute and then the Spanish striker Guillermo Fernandez came as a substitute to score an equaliser in the 57th minute.

Mohun Bagan recovered well to take the game to the penalties as there is no extra 30-minute rule in the Durand Cup. Both teams converted their first two attempts into goals before Mohun Bagan's star forward Liston Colaco missed his effort to give NorthEast an upper hand.

Aladeen Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi take NorthEast United to a 4-3 lead. Goalkeeper pulled off a stunning save to deny Subasish Bose and boost NorthEast United to their first-ever title.

Mohun Bagan starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Aldred, Alberto, Subasish Bose; Manvir, Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco; Stewart, Sahal Abdul Samad; Cummings.

NorthEast United Staring XI: Gurmeet Singh; Dinesh, Tondonba, Zabaco, Mayakannan; Hamza, Bemammer; Jithin, Asheer, Thoi; Aladeen Ajarie.

More to follow...