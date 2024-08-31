Saturday, August 31, 2024
     
NorthEast United defeat Mohun Bagan Super Giants on penalties to clinch 2024 Durand Cup

Captain and star defender Subasish Bose missed the defining penalty for Mohun Bagan Super Giants as NorthEast United pulled off a thrilling 4-3 win to clinch their maiden Durand Cup title at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2024 21:07 IST
Durand Cup 2024 final
Image Source : DURANDCUP/X NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan at Durand Cup 2024 final

NorthEast United FC emerged winners after a penalty thriller against Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the 2024 Durand Cup final on Saturday, August 31. The Highlanders recorded a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout to claim their first-ever title in Indian football at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan dominated the first half with a 2-0 lead but NorthEast United made a sensational comeback in the second innings. The Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraie scored the opening goal for the Highlanders in the 54th minute and then the Spanish striker Guillermo Fernandez came as a substitute to score an equaliser in the 57th minute.

Mohun Bagan recovered well to take the game to the penalties as there is no extra 30-minute rule in the Durand Cup. Both teams converted their first two attempts into goals before Mohun Bagan's star forward Liston Colaco missed his effort to give NorthEast an upper hand. 

Aladeen Ajaraie and Parthib Gogoi take NorthEast United to a 4-3 lead. Goalkeeper pulled off a stunning save to deny Subasish Bose and boost NorthEast United to their first-ever title. 

Mohun Bagan starting XI: Vishal Kaith, Aldred, Alberto, Subasish Bose; Manvir, Apuia, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco; Stewart, Sahal Abdul Samad; Cummings.

NorthEast United Staring XI: Gurmeet Singh; Dinesh, Tondonba, Zabaco, Mayakannan; Hamza, Bemammer; Jithin, Asheer, Thoi; Aladeen Ajarie.

More to follow...

