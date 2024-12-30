Mohamed Salah achieves major milestone, surpasses David Beckham, Bruno Fernandes in Premier League records

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohamed Salah against West Ham in London on December 29, 2024

Liverpool continued their dream run in the English Premier League with a dominant 5-0 away win at West Ham on Sunday. Mohamed Salah displayed another remarkable performance with a goal and two assists to add another milestone to his record-laden season.

The Egyptian forward now boasts 30-goal contributions in Premier League 2024-25 and Liverpool are yet to reach halfway. Salah is leading both the scoring and assists charts with 13 goals and 17 assists, and has managed to score and provide at least one goal in eight league games this season, the most by any player in the Premier League era.

Salah broke Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernnandes' record for the most matches with a goal and assist. Before West Ham, the Liverpool forward has scored and assisted against Ipswich Town, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Meanwhile, Salah also broke into the top 10 list of players with the most assists in Premier League history. He replaced the tenth-placed David Beckham with his 82nd assist during the West Ham game. He next eyes his former Liverpool players James Milner (89) and Steven Gerrard's (92) tally if he continues his form in the second half of the season.

More to follow...