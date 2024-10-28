Manchester United sack Ten Hag after poor start to Premier League 2024/25, Van Nistelrooy named interim coach

Follow us on Image Source : AP Erik Ten Hag.

13-time Premier League champions Manchester United on Monday sacked their manager Erik ten Hag after a horrific start to the Premier League 2024/25 season. Man United find themselves reeling at the 14th place in the 20-team tournament with only three wins in nine games.

The club released a statement on its website to confirm the same. "Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager," the statement on the club's website read.

Erik, who was appointed in April 2022 led the team to two domestic trophies. But the team's performances in the ongoing Premier League came down hard on him. Man United won only three matches in their first nine outings this season with four losses and two draws. This is their second-worst start to a season in the English league.

"Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited," the statement added.

Man United suffered losses to Liverpool and Tottenham. Their loss to West Ham on Sunday was Ten Hag's last as manager. The team is now set to face Leicester in the English League Cup on Wednesday. They are 12 points behind to the Premier League table toppers Manchester City and have slim hopes of a title this season. They are also in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League once again.

"I don't think anybody will be truly shocked after what happened yesterday," former United defender Gary Neville said of the latest loss to West Ham.

"The fact they are in 14th is just unacceptable. You can't be 14th after nine games with the level of spending that has occurred, without being under significant pressure," he added.