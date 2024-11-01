Manchester United officially announce Portugal's Rúben Amorim as new manager

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rúben Amorim.

Manchester United have confirmed Ruben Amorim as their new manager and the replacement of Erik ten Hag. The club made the official announcement on Friday (November 1) following several negotiations with Sporting Clube de Portugal also known as Sporting CP.

United have confirmed that their former player Ruud van Nistelrooy will "continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins".

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men’s first team, subject to work visa requirements," a press release issued by Manchester United read.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday 11 November.

"Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.

Meanwhile, the 20-time Premier League title holders are in disarray at the moment and are hopeful that Amorim's appointment will lead to positive outcomes. Manchester United are occupying the 14th position on the Premier League 2024/25 points table.

They are going through a lean patch and have won only three out of the nine fixtures they have played in the ongoing season thus far. Two of their games have ended in a draw and they have suffered four losses.

Their cross-town rivals Manchester City are dominating the season and are at the top of the leader table. City have won seven and played out two drawn games. They are yet to lose a game in the season.