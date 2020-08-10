Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer provides update on Phil Jones' knee injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that defender Phil Jones will continue his recuperation process from a knee injury which has kept him out since football resumed after the lockdown period.

Although named in a 30-man squad for the Europa League, Jones will be unavailable when Man United take on FC Copenhagen in the quarterfinal on Monday.

"Phil has been following an individualised training programme during the post-lockdown period to optimise recovery from a knee problem," the manager was quoted as saying by Manchester United's official website.

"It was a good opportunity as we had sufficient cover in defensive positions for the remaining Premier League games and he will continue to work with a fitness coach at the Aon Training Complex," Solskjaer said.

Eric Bailly had partnered skipper Harry Maguire in the 2-1 second-leg win over LASK last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, England U-17 World Cup winner Angel Gomes has completed a move to French club Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said.

"We're delighted to officially announce the signing of @England U20 attacking midfielder Angel Gomes in a deal that runs until 2025. Angel will spend the 2020/21 campaign on loan at @boavistaoficial," Lille said on their official Twitter handle.

Gomes started his career at Manchester United at the age of five and made his first-team debut aged 16 in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

