Man Utd's Patrick Dogru ruled out for 10 weeks after stunner against Arsenal in Premier League Manchester United winger Patrick Dorgu is expected to miss around 10 weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-2 win over Arsenal. The 21-year-old has been a key player this season, scoring against City and Arsenal, and could return after March’s international break.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United are preparing to cope without Patrick Dorgu for an extended period after the young forward suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for around 10 weeks, as The Athletic reported. The setback comes at a time when the 21-year-old had begun to establish himself as a decisive figure in the team’s attacking setup.

Dorgu was hurt during Sunday’s 3-2 away victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal. The injury occurred in the second half as he sprinted after a long pass, cutting short a performance that had already made a major impact on the result. Earlier in the match, Dorgu found the net with a half-volley from just outside the penalty area, adding to a growing list of influential contributions this season.

Manchester United are continuing to evaluate the severity of the problem, and while an estimated recovery period has been outlined, the club has not yet confirmed a firm return date. If the projected absence holds, Dorgu would miss the next eight fixtures on United’s schedule and could be available again after the March international break, with a meeting against Leeds United on April 11 shaping as a possible comeback match.

The injury represents a notable disruption for interim head coach Michael Carrick. Dorgu’s role within the side has evolved significantly in recent months. Under former head coach Ruben Amorim, he was primarily deployed as a wing-back. Carrick has since pushed him further forward, using him as a left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation. That tactical shift has paid dividends, with Dorgu starting and scoring in victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal.

Matthijs de Ligt yet to recover

Carrick addressed the situation after the Arsenal match, expressing optimism that the issue might not be serious. He said Dorgu had “hopefully” come off with a cramp.

Dorgu now joins centre-back Matthijs de Ligt on the injury list. De Ligt has been unavailable for the last 11 matches after suffering a back problem in early December, reducing United’s options across multiple areas of the pitch.