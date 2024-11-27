Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming: Where to watch Champions League match online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Champions League game on November 27, 2024

Two of the most successful European teams will clash in the mouth-watering UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday night at Anfield. Liverpool are enjoying a dream run of form in both domestic and continental tournaments and will be eager to get one over the most successful Champions League club.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview

The Reds remain the only team to win all of their group-stage games in the Champions League this season. Liverpool also enter this fixture after a thrilling 3-2 win over Southampton that took them 8 points clear at the top of the English Premier League points table.

Real Madrid are keeping Barcelona in check with two big wins in their last two La Liga games but that's not the case in the continental tournament. Real Madrid were left shocked with a 1-3 home defeat against Italian side AC Milan earlier this month.

The Los Blancos are placed 21st with just 6 points in four games in the Champions League group-stage games. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have a sensational record against the Reds with 7 wins and 1 draw in the last 8 Champions League meetings.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming and telecast details

When is Liverpool vs Real Madrid match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be played on Wednesday, November 27.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will begin at 08:00 PM Local Time (Liverpool) on November 27 and 01:30 AM IST (Thursday, November 28).

Where is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

All Champions League 2024-25 matches are available for live telecast on Sony Sports network. India-based users can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid game on Sonly Sports Ten 2 HD (English commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (for Hindi commentary).

Where can you watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match online on the SonyLiv website and app but will require their premium subscription.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid predicted starting XIs

Liverpool starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez.

Real Madrid starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz; Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

Considering Liverpool's brilliant run of form this season and Real Madrid's struggles with injuries and consistency, the English giants are tipped favourites to win this game by 2-1.