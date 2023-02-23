Lionel Messi, to retire from Argentina? Ex-Paris Saint-German veteran drops subtle hints

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ex-PSG veteran on Lionel Messi

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and it is still not clear if he will stay at Parc des Princes any further. Messi is also in the news due to the rumours of his return to FC Barcelona. The Argentina skipper's contract ends in June 2023. The southpaw had joined the club in 2021 and since then he scored 27 goals in 61 games. Messi is also one goal short of joining the 700-goal club. As of now, Lionel Messi has scored 699 goals from 839 club games.

Lionel Messi accomplished the greatest goal of his life by winning the FIFA World Cup last year in Qatar. This was Messi's fifth World Cup and probably his last attempt to win the trophy. Everybody speculated Messi to retire from his national duties after his successful campaign with the national side but he brushed aside all the rumours and made it pretty clear that he will continue to play for Argentina. While addressing the entire scenario Ex-Paris Saint-Germain star Ludovic Giuly has said that Messi can only stay in PSG if he considers taking retirement from the national team.

Ludovic Giuly while speaking to Le Parisien said:

It will be necessary to be aware that Leo will no longer be able to play all the matches. It will sometimes be necessary to rest before Champions League matches. I can see a rhythm like three disputed matches and then one to rest. Leo says he still wants to play with Argentina and that might be a problem. After a certain age, you recover much less well from the fatigue of long plane trips. Should he give up the selection to continue? I don't know, but we'll have to talk about it.

Guily also heaped praises on Messi by saying that the Argentina stalwart was phenomenal during the World Cup that was played in Qatar in 2022. The former Barca and PSG forward said that considering Messi's current form, the club should do everything to keep him and renew his contract.

