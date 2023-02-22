Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
  5. Lionel Messi on cusp of another 'MASSIVE' record, set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in elite list

Lionel Messi on cusp of another 'MASSIVE' record, set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in elite list

Lionel Messi is on the verge of breaking yet another record. The Argentina skipper who won the World Cup last year in Qatar is all set to equal a record registered by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2023 11:43 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paris Saint-Germain's Leo Messi walks past Riyadh XI's Ronaldo after scoring the first goal for his side during the Winter Tour 2023

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are legends in their capacity and they have dominated football for more than a decade now. Both of them are approaching the swansong of their respective careers, but as far as their performances are considered, they have been nothing but spectacular. Messi won the World Cup in 2022 which was probably his last appearance in the marquee tournament and raced ahead of CR7 as far as the list of titles goes. Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr and Messi is representing Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old Argentinian skipper, Lionel Messi has continued to impress everybody and weave his magic on the pitch. Whenever Messi takes the field, records tumble, such has been the prowess of the talismanic forward. Leo Messi is on the cusp of accomplishing a major milestone as far as his club career is concerned. The southpaw from Argentina as of now has 699 club goals to his name and is one goal shy of entering the 700-goal club. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only footballer to have 700 club goals to his name.

Messi, who is currently representing Paris Saint-Germain spent the majority of his career at Barcelona. Messi scored a total of 672 goals in 778 games for the club. The legendary forward joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and he scored 27 goals in 61 games. In 839 club games that he has played, Messi has scored 699 goals. In the ongoing Ligue 1 tournament, Messi's PSG will face Marseille in their next outing. The Argentina skipper will have his eyes set on this massive feat.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal lavishes praise on Messi, endorses Argentina skipper for Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

If Lionel Messi ends up scoring against Marseille, he will be only the second footballer after Cristiano Ronaldo to join the 700-goal club as per GOAL.com. PSG previously faced LOSC Lille and defeated them, courtesy of a 95th-minute free-kick from Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and powered PSG to victory by a margin of 4-3 over their opposition

