Lionel Messi scores first PSG goal in Champions League game against Manchester City | Watch Video

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night, breaking the deadlock against Manchester City in the Champions League group stage game. Messi scored in the 74th minute to double PSG's lead against Pep Guardiola's City, securing a 2-0 win for the Paris side.

With the win, PSG are now at the top of their group, albeit level on points with Club Brugge, who defeated RB Leipzig in another group game.

Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined for the former's goal in the second half of the game, exploiting the huge space in Manchester City's midfield as Messi led the counter-attack in the 74th minute.

Mbappe eventually assisted for the Argentinian's first goal in PSG colours.

Watch:

This was Messi's fourth match for PSG. He made his PSG debut last month as a substitute in the 2-0 away win for Reims.

He made his home debut in the league against Lyon.

“I’m very happy to have scored,” Messi told Canal+ after the game.

“I hadn’t been able to play recently and this was only my second game in this stadium. I’m adapting to my new team. The more we forwards play together the better our relationship will be. We all need to grow together and improve and keep giving our best.

“They were great opponents. It was very important for us to win the match after our [opening] draw against Brugge. I really wanted to get out there. I haven’t played much. I’m still getting used to my teammates, the team, and today was an important moment.”