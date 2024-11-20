Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to visit India for two friendly matches in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi during Argentina's football game against Peru on November 19, 2024

The Indian football fans are set to witness glimpses of legendary Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team featuring in two games in Kerala in 2025. V Abdurahiman, Kerala's Minister for Sports, confirmed that the Inter Miami forward will feature in Argentina's full-strength national team in two friendly matches.

“Messi would be there, so would be the full-strength national team of Argentina," V Abdurahiman said in his post on Facebook. "This has become a reality after the full support of the Kerala Sports Foundation supported people’s football movement with the Kerala government taking over every aspect, including the security arrangements of the visiting team.

“The official announcement will be done by a team comprising of Kerala and Argentinian officials next month. The officials from FIFA will be visiting Kochi to have an inspection of the venue and also will look into the security aspects.”

