Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to visit India for two friendly matches in 2025

Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team to visit India for two friendly matches in 2025

The legendary footballer Lionel Messi will feature in Aregntina's football team for the two friendly matches in Kerala in 2025. The state government is expected to announce the schedule and opponents in the coming days.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2024 17:20 IST
Lionel Messi
Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi during Argentina's football game against Peru on November 19, 2024

The Indian football fans are set to witness glimpses of legendary Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team featuring in two games in Kerala in 2025. V Abdurahiman, Kerala's Minister for Sports, confirmed that the Inter Miami forward will feature in Argentina's full-strength national team in two friendly matches.

“Messi would be there, so would be the full-strength national team of Argentina," V Abdurahiman said in his post on Facebook. "This has become a reality after the full support of the Kerala Sports Foundation supported people’s football movement with the Kerala government taking over every aspect, including the security arrangements of the visiting team.

“The official announcement will be done by a team comprising of Kerala and Argentinian officials next month. The officials from FIFA will be visiting Kochi to have an inspection of the venue and also will look into the security aspects.” 

More to follow...

Related Stories
Manchester United appoint Rúben Amorim as new manager and replacement of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United appoint Rúben Amorim as new manager and replacement of Erik ten Hag

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says 'not naive' after his last game for Sporting Lisbon

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says 'not naive' after his last game for Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick seals Nations League quarter-final berth for Portugal, watch

Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick seals Nations League quarter-final berth for Portugal, watch

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement