ISL 2024-25 Final: When and where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC? Check Broadcast details Mohun Bagan Super Giants will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. MBSG defeated Jamshedpur in the semi-final while Bengaluru won against Goa to make it to the summit clash.

Mohun Bagan will host Bengaluru FC in the final of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. The Mariners have had a phenomenal campaign, winning the league shield but there are plenty of factors that will bother them ahead of the blockbuster clash on April 12 at the Salt Lake Stadium. Interestingly, no home team in history have won the ISL Cup and needless to say that the Subhasish Bose-led side needs to fight the hoodoo.

In the semi-final clash against Jamshedpur FC, Mohun Bagan suffered a 2-1 defeat away from home but staged an incredible comeback at home to qualify for the summit clash. Jason Cummins and Apuia were on target as the Jose Molina side won the tie 3-2. Against Bengaluru though, they have a humbling experience.

Earlier in the season, the Gurpreet Singh Sandhu-led side handed Mohun Bagan an embarrassing 3-0 defeat and the team would hope to take some inspiration from that. Even though the Mariners won the return leg 1-0. BFC started the season on a good note but things changed drastically for them in the middle. However, towards the end, they managed to script a comeback, finishing fourth on the table.

In the quarter-final against Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru produced a flawless performance, winning the match 5-0. Things got slightly tricky for them in the semis. They won the home leg 2-0 but in the away match, Goa scored twice before the legendary Sunil Chhetri turned one in the 92nd minute to get the job done.

MBSG vs BFC Broadcast details

When is Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match?

The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, April 12.

At what time does the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will begin at 07:30 PM IST

Where is the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC football match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match on TV in India?

Star Sports Network and Asianet will broadcast Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live for India-based users.

Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match online in India?

