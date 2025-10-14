India vs Singapore Live: Where to watch AFC Asian Cup live on TV and stream online? India face Singapore in a must-win AFC Asian Cup qualifier at Fatorda today, aiming to end a winless run. With Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte boosting the squad, coach Khalid Jamil eyes a home victory to revive India's qualification hopes.

India aim to end their winless run in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers as they gear up to face Singapore in a must-win home fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on October 14. After a disappointing 1-1 draw in the reverse leg away from home, the Blue Tigers are under pressure to deliver and keep their qualification hopes alive.

With just two points from three games so far, India sit in a precarious position in their group, making every remaining fixture crucial. Head coach Khalid Jamil has received a timely boost with the arrival of experienced campaigners Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte from Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The duo joined the national camp over the weekend and are likely to feature in the starting XI.

Bose is expected to bring leadership and solidity to India’s defensive line, which has looked vulnerable in previous outings. Meanwhile, Ralte’s energy and composure in midfield could help unlock Singapore’s defence, a problem India struggled with in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, Jamil hopes that home advantage and the added depth in his squad will help India secure their first win of the campaign. The Fatorda crowd is expected to play a significant role as India aims to take full points and reignite their campaign. A win on Tuesday would not only lift morale but also put India back in contention for a spot in the next round. Anything less could leave their path to the Asian Cup in serious doubt.

India vs Singapore Broadcast Details

When is India vs Singapore match?

India vs Singapore will be played on Tuesday, October 14.

At what time does the India vs Singapore match begin?

The India vs Singapore match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Singapore match being played?

The India vs Singapore football match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Where can you watch the India vs Singapore match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Singapore will not be broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Singapore match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Singapore football match online on FanCode.