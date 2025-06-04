India go down against Thailand in international friendly 0-2 ahead of Asian Cup Qualifiers The Blue Tigers didn't have enough in them despite a strong effort to respond against Thailand after the hosts scored a goal each on either side of the halftime in the international friendly at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Pathum Thani.

Bangkok:

The Indian football team found itself on the wrong end of the result in the international friendly against Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, days before the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The friendly clash didn't begin on an auspicious note for the Blue Tigers after Ben Davis scored in the eighth minute of the game. The defence after the first goal was strong enough to prevent any other fatalities in the first half but India lacked that attacking zing to get one in their goal post.

Sunil Chhetri almost did it with his header in the 24th minute, but Saranon Anuin, the Thai goalkeeper, put in a diving effort to save it from hitting the nets.

The second half saw a bit of a positive intent from the Indian offence and to their credit, the opportunities were created as well. However, India lacked the finishing touch to be able to put the ball past the Thai goalkeeper on multiple occasions. Very early into the second half, Sunil Chhetri was denied a penalty shout by the referee in the 48th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Liston Colaco headed India's attack, getting a few chances but failed to convert.

The missed chances for India hurt them badly after Thailand scored the second and the decisive goal of the match in the 59th minute when Poramet Arjvirai found the net, sealing all three points for the hosts. Ashique Kuruniyan also did well, being a proactive presence while trying to hit the target but couldn't create anything out of it. India had defeated Thailand in the last two matches but the hosts were collectively better on the day.

It is a blow for India, preparing for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in Hong Kong in a few days time on June 10.

(With PTI inputs)