IND vs CHN AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup live streaming: When and where to watch quarterfinal in India?

New Delhi:

India women's U17 team is one step away from history as they lock horns against the Chinese side in the quarterfinal of the AFC U17 women's Asian Cup on Monday, May 11. The Women's team needs just one win to reach the U17 FIFA World Cup, something which no previous Indian team has achieved on merit.

While India has played the Men's U17 World Cup 2017 and Women's U17 World Cup 2022, both those appearances came due to the nation being the host of them. India has never reached the FIFA World Cup on merit, something which can change now.

Pamela Conti's Indian made it to the quarterfinals after finishing third in their group and being the second-best third-ranked side in the tournament. The Young Tigresses defeated Lebanon in their final group game. China topped Group A with one-sided wins over Myanmar (6-0), Vietnam (3-0) and Thailand (6-0).

Conti hailed India's 'incredible achievement', gears up for QF

India's head coach Conti was proud of her team making it to the quarterfinal. It was the first occasion that an Indian Women's U17 team reached the last eight of the AFC Asian Cup and now gears up for the ultimate game.

"It is an incredible achievement," Conti said as quoted by the-aiff-com after the win. "Nobody believed it was possible, but from the very first moment, I believed that if we trained differently, we could achieve what we have done. I am very happy. There are hardly enough words to describe it. I am only grateful to these players, who from day one have always followed everything we asked of them."

"Now we know we will face China, who are a very strong team. We will try to achieve qualification for the World Cup, knowing how difficult it will be,” said Conti. Ahead of the crucial clash, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When is the India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match?

The India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match will take place on Monday, May 11.

At what time does the India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match begin?

The India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match will begin at 5 PM IST.

Where is the India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match being played?

The India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match will be held at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Suzhou, China.

Where can you watch the India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match will not be available on television in India.

Where can you watch the India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs China U17 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match online on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel.

ALSO READ | India one win away from U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup, Coach calls AFC QF spot incredible achievement