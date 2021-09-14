German footballer banned 8 weeks racist abuse

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dennis Erdmann of 1.FC Saarbruecken waits for the start of his hearing over allegations of racism in front of the DFB sports court at the DFB headquarters Hermann-Neuberger-Haus on Monday in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

German football player Dennis Erdmann was found to have racially abused opposing players during a third division game and banned for eight weeks after a disciplinary hearing. Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

“The (German football federation) does not tolerate any form of racism and discrimination on its fields and is sending a clear message here,” said Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the hearing.

“Therefore a severe penalty had to be imposed.”

Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. That period on provisional suspension will count against his sanction. The 30-year-old defender denied any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict.