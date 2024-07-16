French forward Olivier Giroud announces International retirement after Euro 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Olivier Giroud.

French striker Olivier Giroud on Monday announced his retirement from International football after the end of Euro 2024. Giroud, who is the leading goal-scorer for his country, had made it clear that he would play for the Les Bleus as far as they go in the European tournament.

"The dreaded moment has arrived: that of saying goodbye to the France team. What a pride to wear this blue jersey and to represent France. By joining this team, I found a second family with the players and the staff," Giroud wrote on his social media post on Monday.

"We have always supported each other, we have experienced joy and disappointment, victories and defeats, laughter and tears but were always united and supportive. My career with the France team has not always been a smooth ride. I doubted sometimes, I also suffered from criticism but deep down, I never stopped believing.

"From now on, I become the number one supporter of Les Bleus. This France team that I served for 13 years will remain forever engraved in my heart. It is my greatest pride and my most beautiful memory," he added.

France were knocked out in the semifinals by the eventual champions Spain by 2-1. They had earlier beaten Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarterfinal in penalties and Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.

Giroud has played won 137 caps for the French team, netting the most goals for the Les Blues - 57. He is also a World Cup winner with them, lifting the crown in 2018 after beating Croatia.

Giroud will continue to play at the club level as he is set to feature for his new team LAFC in Major League Soccer. He has penned a contract through 2025. He leaves European football, having played club-level football in France, England and Italy. Giroud was recently part of AC Milan.

Earlier, Germany icon and striker Thomas Muller and Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri had called it time to their International careers after the Euro 2024. Germany failed to cross the quarterfinal to Spain, while Switzerland crashed out in the quarters too, losing to England.