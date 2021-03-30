FIFA World Cup qualifiers: 2 Poland players COVID-19 positive before England match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak (in photo) and defender Kamil Piatkowski tested positive before the team's scheduled flight to Britain.

Two Poland players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, a day before the team plays against England in a World Cup qualifier.

Defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak tested positive before the team's scheduled flight to Britain.

The association said it was talking with UEFA to try to get permission for Krychowiak to play because he has had the virus before.

The announcement came a day after star striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of the game at Wembley by a knee injury on Sunday as Poland beat Andorra 3-0.