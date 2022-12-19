FIFA World Cup Final: As Messi wins his final game, fans can't keep calm and shower praises

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Argentina

The roller coaster ride of FIFA 2022 final ended with Argentina defeating France on penalties (4-2). The match which was Lionel Messi's final game at the tournament was an absolute thriller in which both teams scored 3 goals each and the result went down to penalty shootout. However, Messi's last dance was no less than a fairy tale with the 35-year-old also won the golden ball i.e player of the tournament award.

Argentina won the title for the first time after the years 1978 and 1986 in their sixth appearance at the final of the mega event.France made it to the final of the World Cup for the fourth time after 1998, 2006, and 2018.

Fans all across the world lavished praises for the legendary player and flooded Twitter with wonderful messages:

