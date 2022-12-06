Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Spain during training session

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Morocco vs Spain on TV, online in India

Morocco and Spain are set to face each other on Tuesday. Interestingly, Spain were eliminated from the knockout stage in the 2018 World Cup by losing on penalties against Russia. They advanced from the round of 16 at a World Cup in 2010. On the other hand, Morocco have made it to the knockout stage of the World Cup for only the second time. They played their previous round of 16 in the year 1986.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Morocco vs Spain:

When is Morocco vs Spain match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 6th of December, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Morocco and Spain be held?

The match will be played at the Education City Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Morocco and Spain begin?

The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Morocco and Spain of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Morocco and Spain of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

This will be the third encounter between Morocco and Spain. In all the meetings, Spain were unbeaten.

Matches won by Spain: 2

Matches won by Morocco: 0

Matches Drawn: 1

