FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Morocco vs Croatia on TV, online in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar on Sunday. With Ecuador registering a win against Qatar in the opening match from Group A.

Morocco and Croatia, the two teams from Group F are set to face each other on Wednesday. Interestingly, Croatia have won their two games at the mega event against an African opposition. On the other hand, this is Team Morocco's sixth appearnce at the FIFA World Cup. However, they have not been able to progress further from the group stage since 1986.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Morocco and Croatia:

When is Morocco vs Croatia match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 23rd of November, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Morocco and Croatia be held?

The match will be played at the AL Bayt Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Morocco and Croatia begin?

The match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Morocco and Croatia of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Morocco and Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

Morocco and Croatia never had an encounter at the FIFA World Cup. Their previous game was back in the year 1996 in the Hassan II Trophy. The game ended 2-2 and Croatia defeated Morocco 7-6 on penalties.

All four teams of Group F:

Morocco

Croatia

Belgium

Canada

