FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch England vs Senegal on TV, online in India

England and Senegal are set to face each other on Monday. Interestingly, Senegal have won three matches and not won three matches ( D1, L2) against their European opponents. On the other hand, England have never lost their previoys seven World Cup matches against African opponents.

In the 2022 edition, there are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between England and Senegal:

When is England vs Senegal match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 5th of December, Monday.

Where will the match between England and Senegal be held?

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England and Senegal begin?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between England and Senegal of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between England and Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

England and Senegal have never had any encounter and will face each other for the first time. While Senegal have won three of their previous five matches, England have won two of their last three games.

