FIFA World Cup 2022: Amid great upsets, has this World Cup been most unpredictable one? READ

FIFA World Cup 2022: The great season of upsets, this is how the current World Cup can be described and this is how it has gone so far. With Morocco ousting Spain from the soccer fest, it will be safe to say that the current tournament has panned out to be one of the most unpredictable edition so far. The World Cup is being played in Qatar and it has been nothing short of a spectacle. Till this time, Argentina, France, Spain, Brazil, and Portugal have all suffered heartbreaking defeats at the hands of lower-ranked teams that are competing this time around.

The round of 16 still featured many heavyweights, but all of them had to face major setbacks on their road to the knockouts. Unfortunately, champion sides such as Germany and Belgium, they couldn't even get past the knockout stage and exited the competition owing to shocking losses. Here is a list of upsets that shocked the soccer world and added more spice to the World Cup

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Leo Messi, who probably is playing his last World Cup is leading Argentina. His team faced a major setback when they faltered against a relatively weaker Saudi Arabia. Messi started his World Cup on a high with a penalty kick, but after half-time Saudi Arabia were at their dominant best and they doubled their score making Argentina's next two matches a virtual knockout game.

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil

Everytime, Brazil enter the World Cup, they are nothing less but favourites. Cameroon in a surprise turn of events did dampen Brazil's spirits but they had to exit the World Cup stage. They fought valiantly for 90 odd minutes and courtesy of their skipper Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon scored their first goal in 20 years as they left the international stage.

South Korea 2-3 Ghana

This game was nothing else but a proper thriller. Ghana beat South Korea at the Education City stadium as they kept their Round of 16 hopes alive. The match panned out to be such that Korea scored two consecutive goals in three minutes. Ghana's Mohammed Kudus scored one more as he sealed the deal for his side and left the South Korean side stunned.

Australia 1-0 Denmark

Keeping the trend of shocks alive, Australia defeated Denmark. Aussie star Mathew Leckie made sure that he keeps his side in contention as he scored the only goal for his side. In this match Denmark was particularly mediocre and lackluster, they were expected to win this match and go a distance, but unfortunately, things were not meant to be how they did.

Tunisia 1-0 France

Still unbelievable to write about what Tunisia did to France. In one of the famous victories of this edition so far, Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri shocked France. With this victory, Tunisia became the first team to beat France in a World Cup game since Germany in 2014. France are the defending champions but even they couldn't escape the season of upsets.

Belgium 0-2 Morocco

With two late goals in the match, the players of Morocco shocked Belgium. In a sudden turn of events, substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria scored two valuable goals for their sides. This was Morocco's first win in 24 years and it took them to the top of the standings. Belgium did enjoy better possession, but Morocco played like a team and came out victorious

Portugal 1-2 South Korea

Apart from what all happened in the match, this game will be remembered more for Cristiano Ronaldo and his antics on the field. The Korean players had a remarkable outing. It seemed that the Portugal defenders could restrain Korea, but Hwang Hee-chan appeared in the first minute of injury time. This victory was hard on Uruguay as they were eliminated from the contest.

Morocco 3-0 (in penalties) Spain

In this particular Round of 16 matches, Morocco were at their dominant best. They ousted the 2010 World Cup winners Spain. The match was extremely hard-fought. Spain looked unsettled in the first half of the game and but come the second half they had started attacking Morocco. The match went into extra time but the teams still struggled to open their accounts. Come to the penalty kicks, Morocco stunned Spain and they now proceed to the quarters.

