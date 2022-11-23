FIFA slams charges on Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opening match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ecuador fans

The first disciplinary case of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was opened on Tuesday as the international governing body of football charged Ecuador for their chants in the opening match of the mega event.

FIFA charged Team Ecuador, for alleged discriminatory chants by its fans.

FIFA said the charge was brought "due to chants" at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.

According to reports, the chants were directed at Chile, which brought a legal case ahead of the World Cup to try to take Ecuador's place.

FIFA gave no timetable for dealing with the case against the Ecuadorian soccer federation, which is held responsible for fan behavior at games.

Ecuador fans also drew global attention to their chants in Spanish of "we want beer" during the team's 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium.

Image Source : GETTYBeer Chants

It was a reference to FIFA and Qatari organizers banning the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave his take on Qatar's last-minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators.

"If for 3 hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they are more intelligent than us, had thought maybe we should be doing that."

"If this is the biggest problem we have, I'll sign that (agreement)," Infantino had said.

The match between Ecuador vs Qatar:

In the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0. In the match that was played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Enner Valencia scored two back-to-back goals for his team and guided it to victory.

With his two goals in the first half, Valencia became the top-scorer for Ecuador with 5 goals so far.

FIFA World Cup 2022:

In the edition of the mega event, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window. The match was preceded by an opening ceremony where artists from across the world performed

Latest Sports News