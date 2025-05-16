FC Barcelona clinch 28th La Liga title as Lamine Yamal stars against local rivals Espanyol Hansi Flick's outfit has done more than anyone expected in his first season in charge of Barcelona with a domestic treble, including the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup titles, while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. Barcelona beat Espanyol 2-0 to seal the La Liga title.

FC Barcelona clinched their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over local rivals Espanyol. Spanish teenager, Lamine Yamal, touted to be the next big thing in football, culminated his splendid 10 months which were kickstarted with the European Championship win with Spain, to now netting the 53rd minute winner for Barca Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium erupted in absolute ecstasy. Still in his braces, the 17-year-old Spanish had the whole stadium and the world at his feet as he ran in joy with his teammates embracing him.

“I always try my best and today I was lucky it went in,” Yamal said. "I am very happy I could help the team and celebrate it.” Fermín López sealed the deal for Barcelona in the stoppage time against a 10-man Espanyol after Leandro Cabrera was given a red card for hitting Yamal in the stomach while disputing a ball in the 80th minute.

It has been a sensational start for the manager Hansi Flick in his first season with Barcelona, clinching the domestic treble, including the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup titles, while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. Yamal acknowledged what Xavi Hernández did with the side, even though Barcelona won nothing under him last season, but couldn't avoid the fact that Flick has given the club and the players a new lease of life and as they say, winning helps.

“We are thankful for what Xavi has given us, but it is true that coach (Flick) has given us a new life,” Yamal said.

"Barcelona has to win titles and three titles is really great. I suffered a bit after the game in Milan, but after winning three titles I am very happy and the club is too," said Flick on his run.

It was Espanyol, who dominated the first half and kept their meatier brother under the pump. There were a couple of chances created by Urko González and Javi Puado but failed to pull through. Yamal's goal in the 53rd minute was a clincher. The body language dropped a bit for Espanyol post that even though they didn't let Barcelona score for the rest of the second half before Lopez did his thing in the dying stages of the clash, as Barcelona clinched the title two rounds out.