Mayank Yadav ruled out of IPL 2025, LSG name William O’Rourke as replacement; PBKS sign Kyle Jamieson India pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2025. LSG named William O'Rourke as his replacement. On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson has been announced as Lockie Ferguson's replacement in the Punjab Kings squad.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the IPL 2025. The ace pacer missed the entire first half owing to a back injury, and upon returning, the 22-year-old played two games before being ruled out of the competition. LSG, in the meantime, signed William O’Rourke as his replacement. The New Zealand international has been phenomenal in international cricket and has penned a deal worth INR 3 crore.

Punjab, on the other hand, signed Kyle Jamieson, who replaced injured Lockie Ferguson. He suffered a hamstring injury, which ruled him out of the competition. Jamieson, on the other hand, was part of the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2025. He played two matches for the team, clinching two wickets before penning a deal with Punjab. He has signed the contract worth INR 2 crore.

BCCI also confirmed that Jos Buttler will be going back to England for national duty after May 26. In his absence, the franchise has signed Sri Lanka international Kusal Mendis for INR 75 lakh. Like Jamieson, Mendis was also part of the Quetta team in the PSL, where he smashed 143 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 168.23.

