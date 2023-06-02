FA Cup Final, Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch, live streaming, telecast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FA Cup final Manchester City vs Manchester United

Treble-chasing Manchester City will clash against their biggest rivals Manchester United in the 142nd FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3. Manchester City recorded their third consecutive Premier League title last week while Manchester United secured a spot in the next season's UEFA Champions League football by finishing third in the league.

The Citizens beat Chelsea and Arsenal in the third and fourth rounds of England's oldest tournament and then had easy draws against Bristol City, Burnley, and Sheffield United to reach the finals. Notably, Pep Gaurdiola's men are yet to concede a single goal and have recorded 17 goals in five matches in FA Cup this season.

Manchester United finished the Premier League campaign with a thumping 2-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford. They are making the record 22nd appearance in the finals of the FA Cup and have won the trophy 12 times so far. But Manchester City enter this game as favorites due to their recent head-to-head record against the Red Devils.

FA Cup Final Details:

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Date: 3:00 PM Local time, 07:30 PM IST

FA Cup Final: Where to Watch

Football fans from India can enjoy the live telecast of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Sony Sports Network. Fans can also live stream the game on JioCinema and SonyLiv's website and app. Users from the USA can enjoy the live telecast on ESPN+ while Australian fans can watch on Paramount+. Fans from the host nation, UK, can watch the game on official broadcasters BBC1 and ITV1.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Possible Playing XIs

Manchester City Possible XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Manchester United Possible XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Marcus Rashford

