England manager Gareth Southgate steps down after consecutive Euro final defeats

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced that he is stepping down from his role after the Three Lions' second consecutive Euro final defeat to Spain on Sunday, July 14. Southgate resigns from his post after being in charge of the English side in 102 games in eight years.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said Southgate. "It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter," Southgate added.

Southgate led England at four major tournaments - the FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022 and Euros in 2020 and 2024. His contract was set to expire later in the year.

Southgate is the only manager apart from the World Cup winner of 1966 Sir Alf Ramsey to take the Three Lions into the finals of a major tournament. England played their only Three finals and two of them have come under Southgate's eight-year-long tenure.

He was put under the pressure of not being able to bring the best out of the players in recent times. England's style of football at Euro 2024 also came under scrutiny as they were not attacking much. But their second successive final appearance still speaks volumes about this squad.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything," Southgate added.