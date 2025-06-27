Cristiano Ronaldo's deal with Al-Nassr: Check Portuguese star's contract breakup, private jet and more Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr, which will see the Portuguese stay with the Saudi Pro League club till 2027. Ronaldo is in search of his Saudi Pro League title after being with the club for three years.

New Delhi:

Days after hinting at a move on from Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club that will extend his stay with the club to 2027. The club announced with a special video featuring the Portuguese star with a caption, "The Story continues."

The deal will see Ronaldo play in the Saudi League till 42. "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together," Ronaldo said in a social media post.

The five-time Champions League winner, Ronaldo, recently clinched another title, winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. The 40-year-old has won 28 major trophies with club and country.

While he has tasted success in Europe, he has not been able to replicate it in Saudi Arabia till now. Ronaldo has had only one trophy so far with Al-Nassr, the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023, being his sole silverware. He is yet to win the Saudi Pro League in three attempts with Ronaldo in the team. Notably, Ronaldo is set to earn a huge amount of money for his stay with Al-Nassr.

Details of Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr

According to Talksport, Ronaldo will bag 178 million pounds per year for his contract with the club. The amount stands at approximately 400 million euros or INR 2000 crore per year for the next two years. His deal also includes the following:

1 - £24.5M signing bonus (increases to £38M in second year)

2 - If Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League: £8M bonus

3 - If Al Nassr win the Asian Champions League: £6.5M bonus

4 - For winning the Golden Boot: £4M bonus

5 - 15% ownership of Al Nassr

6 - £80K bonus per goal

7 - £40K bonus per assist

8 - £60M worth of sponsorship deals promised

9 - £4M worth of private jet expenses, covered by Al-Nassr