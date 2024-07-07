Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Copa America 2024: Ten-man Uruguay knock out favourites Brazil on penalties to storm into semi-finals

Copa America 2024: Ten-man Uruguay knock out favourites Brazil on penalties to storm into semi-finals

Defender Nahitan Nandez was shown a red card in the 74th minute but Uruguay held off the Brazilian attack to take the game to extra 30 minutes and then to penalties. Real Madrid defender Eder Miliato and star midfielder Douglas Luiz missed penalties for Brazil.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2024 16:30 IST
Uruguay knock out Brazil from Copa America 2024
Image Source : GETTY Uruguay players celebrating Copa America win over Brazil in Las Vegas on July 6, 2024

Uruguay knocked out title favourites Brazil to enter the semi-finals of Copa America 2024 on Saturday, July 6. The ten-man Uruguay held off the star-studded Brazilian side to take the game to the penalties and registered a 4-2 win in the last quarter-final in Las Vegas.

Defender Nahin Nandez was shown a direct red card in the 74th minute for his tackle on Real Madrid star Rodrygo. But Brazil's famous attack was not able to find the back of the net against Uruguay's impressive defence. Brazil maintained better possession but managed to lodge just three shots on target. 

The star centre-back Eder Miliato missed the first penalty effort and then new Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz hit the post. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Jose Gimenez but Uruguay recorded four shots to storm into the semi-final.

Uruguay will be facing Colombia next with the latter thrashing Panama 5-0 to reach the top-four. In the first semi-final, the defending champions Argentina will take on Canada on July 9. 

Brazil managed to register just five goals, including four against Paraguay, in four matches in the tournament. The star forward Vinicius Junior scored two goals against Paraguay and was suspended for the Uruguay clash. Brazil's head coach Dorival Junior, who took charge in January this year, took full responsibility for Brazil's defeat and set his next target to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Related Stories
Toni Kroos bids farewell after Germany's exit from Euro 2024; Thomas Muller hints at retirement

Toni Kroos bids farewell after Germany's exit from Euro 2024; Thomas Muller hints at retirement

Copa America 2024: Ten-man Uruguay knock out favourites Brazil on penalties to storm into semi-final

Copa America 2024: Ten-man Uruguay knock out favourites Brazil on penalties to storm into semi-final

Euro 2024 Semi-finals: Teams, schedule, match timings, venues, live streaming - all you need to know

Euro 2024 Semi-finals: Teams, schedule, match timings, venues, live streaming - all you need to know

"This type of work requires a great amount of patience," Brazil coach Dorival Junior said. "I do have to acknowledge that these weren't the expected results, and I take full responsibility for them, but I do think as well that this team has great room to grow and evolve and improve. This is a process; in general, you come across difficulties when you're creating a team. This was our first official tournament, and the result was far from what was expected, our main objective now is to qualify for the World Cup."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement