Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch BAR vs PSG Live Online

Barcelona vs PSG Champions League Live Streaming: How to Watch BAR vs PSG Live Online on SonyLIV

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG?

A Neymar-less PSG side will lock horns with FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou for the first time since the Catalans routed them 6-1 nearly four years ago. Barcelona, staging one of the most dramatic comebacks in the history of the Champions League, had handed PSG a heartbreaking defeat while being 4-0 down after the first leg. Things, however, will be a bit different this time. PSG are the current UEFA Champions League runners-up while Barcelona hasn’t reached the final of the tournament since 2015 -- the year when they won their last European title. Neymar, a part of the Barcelona squad when they scripted historic 6-1 win, won't be playing against his old teammates because of a groin injury. PSG will also be without their forward Ángel Di Maria. Barcelona, on the other hand, will be bolstered with the return of captain Gerard Pique.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG will take place on Wednesday, February 17 2021.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match Barcelona vs PSG will live stream on SonyLIV.