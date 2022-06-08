Australia seals World Cup playoff spot against Peru, defeats UAE by 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia defeat UAE by 2-1

Highlights Australia all set to make consecutive fifth appearance in FIFA World Cup since 1990

The Aussies to take on Peru for the World Cup plyoffs

Australia head coach Graham Arnold looks for a more compact game from his side

The season for international friendlies intensifies every time there is a FIFA World Cup to be played. Soccer teams all around the world have grouped up with their respective team members and are now trying to put their strategies and game in place ahead of the mega event. The Australian team too is not far behind. The boys in yellow who seem to have a very focused approach are leaving no stone unturned to appear in their fifth consecutive world cup for the first time since 1990.

Australia's victory over UAE means that they have now earned a place in the World Cup playoffs and will now face Peru. Ajdin Hrustic who was pretty decent throughout secured the match for his side with a late deflected goal. Helping Hrustic with his heroics, Jackson Irvine steered in Martin Boyle’s pinpoint pass from the right to open Australia's account in the match. Adjin was in no mood to stop and in the 83rd minute, he executed a powerful left-foot volley from the top of the area. After the match, Jackson Irvine said, "Pleased with the result tonight, but it's only halftime, getting ready to turn our focus straight away to the next game". The job's only half done.

The Aussies now have a six-day break before the playoff against Peru, placed fifth in South American qualifiers. The Aussies executed a similar kind of game plan to ensure that they qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Australia's head coach Graham Arnold might be a relieved man now as he was under a lot of pressure to deliver. Graham further quoted “I saw a good reaction tonight, that’s what I’ve been driving. About the Aussie DNA, and that is to kick, fight, scratch and do whatever you have to do to win the game".

Australia will now look to up their game by a few notches and will want to stay nice and compact during their games, giving themselves better opportunities to win every time they hit the football pitch.

