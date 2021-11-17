Live Streaming Argentina vs Brazil: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live ARG vs BRA Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Match ARG vs BRA Live Online in India.

Lionel Messi will play for Argentina when they face Brazil on Tuesday in FIFA World Cup qualifier missing Neymar because of left thigh pains. Messi, who has been bothered by a knee injury, will play in a match that could earn the team a spot in next year's World Cup, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said on Monday. Hours later, the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement that Neymar “reported being insecure" about the possible injury.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil will take place on Wednesday morning, November 17.

What are the timings of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match Argentina vs Brazil being played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil will be played at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti, Buenos Aires.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil will not be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Argentina vs Brazil will not be live-streamed in India.