AIFF plans December league kickoff amid Supreme Court review of commercial structure AIFF told the Supreme Court it plans to start the new football league season in December, pending a fresh tender for commercial partners. FSDL has waived its matching rights, enabling open bidding. The SC will decide on the matter and AIFF’s constitution soon.

New Delhi:

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has informed the Supreme Court of its plans to begin the upcoming domestic football season with the Super Cup or a similar competition, with the new league season tentatively scheduled to kick off in December. However, whether the Indian Super League (ISL) remains the country’s top-tier competition hinges on the outcome of a new commercial partnership tender.

In a significant development, AIFF’s current marketing partner, Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), a Reliance subsidiary, has waived its Right of First Negotiation and Right to Match, paving the way for a fully open and competitive tender process. The AIFF has committed to completing the selection of a new commercial partner by October 15, with the tender expected to be floated by September 15.

FSDL’s 15-year agreement with AIFF ends on December 8, 2025. As part of the transition, FSDL has agreed to advance its final rights fee payment of ₹12.5 crore. In a joint submission to the court, both AIFF and FSDL described this framework as a “significant step forward” for Indian football, ensuring continuity, transparency, and alignment with global standards.

Final judgement on Monday

The Supreme Court has asked all parties to evaluate the proposals, with a final judgment expected on Monday. A key component of the deliberations includes ratification of the AIFF’s new constitution, a matter under legal review since 2017. FIFA has warned that failure to finalise and adopt the constitution before October 30 could result in a suspension of Indian football from international competition.

The new constitution, prepared by former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao, remains under consideration. Once approved, AIFF plans to appoint one of the top five global firms to oversee the tender process and facilitate the transition.

A senior AIFF official called FSDL’s waiver of its matching rights “a big win” that ensures genuine competition. “Without that, global bidders would have hesitated to participate,” the official said as quoted by the Times of India, expressing confidence that the league will launch on schedule in December.