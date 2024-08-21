AIFF announces India's probable squad for Intercontinental Cup 2024; Jhingan misses, 3 uncapped players named

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF/X India men's senior football team players

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the men's senior squad for the preparatory camp for the Intercontinental Cup 2024 on Wednesday, August 21. India is set to host the fourth edition of the tournament in Hyderabad in their first assignment since the retirement of the legendary Sunil Chhetri and the arrival of new head coach Manolo Marquez.

As expected, Manolo has made some major changes to India's probable 26-member squad. The experienced centre-back Sandesh Jhingan is missing out as he reportedly recovered from a knee injury suffered during India's World Cup Qualifier game against Syria in January.

Chennaiyin FC forward Kiyan Nassiri is among three uncapped players named for the preparatory camp starting in Hyderabad on August 31. India, ranked 124th in the latest FIFA standings, will face Syria and Mauritius in the three-team tournament starting on September 3.

Manolo talked about building up a 'correct group of players' at the Intercontinental Cup as India begin a new chapter after a disappointing show in 2024.

"We are very excited about our first preparatory camp and I know it will be the same for the players," Manolo Marquez said on team selection. "We face two different teams and the rankings are not very important. We need to work all together in the same direction to find the correct group of players and their predisposition will be very good, something I am completely sure about.

"I know all of us are in pre-season with nice challenges in front of us. It is a big honour to wear the jersey of the national team and we need to show it to all our fans."

India's probable squad for Intercontinental Cup 2024

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

Forwards: Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Intercontinental Cup fixtures (all matches will kick-off at 7.30 pm)