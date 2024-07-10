Follow us on Image Source : PTI The former Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri in an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on July 10, 2024

The legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri highlighted the Durand Cup's importance and vowed to lead Indian cricket to new heights ahead of the 2024 edition on Wednesday. The former Indian football team captain talked about the history of the oldest football tournament in Asia during the trophy tour event in New Delhi.

The President of India Draupadi Murmu flagged off the Durand Cup trophy tour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The annual domestic tournament began in 1888 and has been a historic pathway for legendary Indian footballers, including Chhetri.

Chhetri, who retired from International football last month, promised to be connected with Indian football and added that he will do everything he can to lead them to the 'promised land.

"I have experienced a lot of ups and downs in my career, but one thing is constant, that is one day, we will reach that level which all of us have dreamt of," Sunil Chhetri said. "I can't do much now as I am retired but I will do everything I can to take India to that promised land. We have a lot to work for, but we will be at that place we want to be."

The Bengaluru FC veteran will continue playing in the Indian Super League and highlighted the tradition and history associated with the Durand Cup trophy while addressing the trophy tour event at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I was discovered in this tournament when I was playing for a Delhi club. This is not just a tournament. There is a lot of tradition and history of Indian football associated with it," said Chhetri. "Durand Cup is the springboard of many talented players in this country."

Chhetri-led BFC will feature in the upcoming Durand Cup 2024 starting on July 27. The 133rd edition of the tournament will be played at four different venues - Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Shillong and Kokrajhar.