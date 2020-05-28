Ten-man Leipzig hold Hertha Berlin to 2-2 draw in Bundesliga

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leipzig stay on the third place of the Bundesliga standings.

Hertha Berlin failed to make the most of their numerical advantage as ten-men Leipzig secured a point on home soil in the 28th round of Bundesliga.

The visitors from the capital grabbed a fairy-tale start into the Wednesday clash as they needed only nine minutes to break the deadlock after Marvin Plattenhardt's corner found Marko Grujic, who poked home the opener from a central position inside the box, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leipzig got into the gear as the match progressed and restored parity also following a corner as Lukas Klostermann nodded home Christopher Nkunku's corner with 24 minutes into the first half.

For the remainder of the first-half chances were at a premium, as only Vedad Ibisevic had a promising effort on target in the 41st minute.

Both sides staged a lively opening into the second half but neither Hertha's Maximilian Mittelstadt nor Leipzig's Timo Werner was able to grab the lead.

Leipzig's momentum got stopped at the hour mark though as Marcel Halstenberg received his marching orders after booking his second yellow card following a foul play to Matheus Cunha.

However, Hertha could not capitalize on their numerical advantage as goalkeeper Rune Jarstein fumbled a harmless shot from Patrik Schick into his own goal moments later.

Both sides traded attacks but substitute Ademola Lookman brought down Cunha inside the box and caused a foul play penalty.

Hertha's substitute Krzysztof Piatek stepped up and kept his nerves to wrap up a two-all draw on the road.

"We did not play well today. We lost too many balls in the midfield and failed to overcome their defense. Luckily we took the lead with ten-men but in the hand we have to live with the share of the spoils," Leipzig's custodian Peter Gulacsi said.

"My team played well. They responded very well after we conceded the 2-1. I am satisfied with the point but I hoped for more," Hertha's head coach Bruno Labbadia said.

With the stalemate, Hertha Berlin climb on the 10th position meanwhile Leipzig stay on the third place of the Bundesliga standings.

