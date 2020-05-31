Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Schalke's McKennie stages armband protest for George Floyd during Bundesliga match

Schalke's American midfielder Weston McKennie voiced his support for George Floyd whose death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has led to protests across a number of parts of the US.

McKennie was seen wearing an armband with the message 'Justice for George' during Schalke's Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on too long feels good," McKennie tweeted after the game.

"We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard," he added, using the hashtags "justiceforgeorgefloyd" and "saynotoracism".

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

McKennie joins a growing list of American athletes who have voiced their protest against Floyd's murder. NBA champion Stephen Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James and teenage tennis player Coco Gauff have all voiced their their protest against the death.

Floyd, aged 46, died on Monday after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe".

Chauvin was arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. Floyd's plea before his death evoked African-Americans' painful memories and sparked a nationwide cry for justice.

