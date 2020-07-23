Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Manchester United back in Champions League spots after draw against West Ham

Manchester United nudged into the Champions League places for the first time since September after Mason Greenwood sealed a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the penultimate match of the Premier League season on Wednesday.

West Ham moved four points clear of the relegation zone to secure their Premier League survival.

After seeing a 19-match unbeaten run end in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal loss to Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United fell behind in first-half stoppage time at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba’s needless handball allowed Michail Antonio to give West Ham a surprise lead from the spot.

One of the revelations for the season at Old Trafford has been 18-year-old forward Mason Greenwood who clinched the point against West Ham. A 17th goal of the campaign moved him level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney as United’s top-scoring teenager in a season.

The goal canceled out Michail Antonio's penalty that was awarded after Paul Pogba’s handball. A point was still enough to secure Premier League survival for West Ham, which is led by former Manchester United manager David Moyes.

United only needa to avoid defeat to fifth-placed Leicester in its last game of the season to secure a return to the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Before collecting the the Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 on Wednesday to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot.

It leaves two of the four spots in Europe's elite competition still up for grabs in Sunday's final round of games.

Chelsea just needs a point against Europa League-chasing Wolverhampton to seal a top-four finish. And there will be a Champions League qualification showdown between Manchester United and Leicester.

For the first time since September, United is back in the top four and Leicester has dropped out after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with West Ham on Wednesday.

Liverpool as champions and second-place Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League.

