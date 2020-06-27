Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Norwich City vs Manchester United FA Cup Live Streaming in India: Watch Man Utd vs Norwich live football match

Norwich City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Live Streaming: After an exciting restart to the 2019/20 season which saw Liverpool securing their first Premier League title, the FA Cup action returns this weekend. Manchester United will be aiming to capitalize on the momentum they gained during the home game against Sheffield United earlier this week, as Solskjaer's men eye a place in the semifinals of the knockout tournament. In addition to keeping a clean sheet, the game against Sheffield also saw Manchester United's first hat-trick scorer in the league since 2013 in Anthony Martial. The French forward scored three excellent goals which made the difference on the night at Old Trafford. Robin van Persie, the former Dutch forward, was the last Manchester United player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League. While United takes on Norwich City for a berth in the final-four, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are the other big clubs still alive in the tournament. While Arsenal takes on Sheffield, Chelsea faces a tough away game against Leicester City. Manchester City, meanwhile, travel to Newcastle. You can watch Norwich City vs Manchester United FA Cup Live Streaming on SonyLIV online and TV Telecast on Sony ESPN.

Norwich City vs Manchester United, FA Cup Live Streaming

When is the FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United will take place on Friday, June 27 2020.

What are the timings of FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United?

The FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United being played?

The FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United will be played at the Carrow Road.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup match Norwich City vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Sheffield will live stream on SonyLIV.

