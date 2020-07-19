Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Live Streaming in India: Watch MAN Utd vs CHE live football match online

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Live Streaming in India: After Arsenal's 2-0 victory over holder Manchester City on Saturday, it's the second FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium between Chelsea and Manchester United. Chelsea could be overtaken in third place in the Premier League earlier Sunday when Leicester play at Tottenham in their penultimate match of the season. Leicester is a point behind Chelsea after throwing away its strong grip on the Champions League places from before the pandemic-enforced shutdown of the league. Meanwhile, Arsenal stunned Manchester City 2-0 with Aubameyang's scoring brace.

Manchester United vs Chelsea, FA Cup Live Streaming

When is the FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday, July 19.

What are the timings of FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Where is the FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea being played?

The FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United vs Chelsea will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the FA Cup match Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The FA Cup match between Manchester United vs Chelsea will live stream on SonyLIV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage