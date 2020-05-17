Bundesliga: No action on Hertha Berlin's Dedryck Boyata for breaking distancing norms

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hertha Berlin's Dedryck Boyata planted a kiss on teammate Marko Grujic's forehead during celebrations.

Hertha Berlin defender Dedryck Boyata won't be punished for planting a kiss on his teammate Marko Grujic's cheek to celebrate a goal in their Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The German Football League (DFL) confirmed that the players have only been adviced to maintain social distancing during celebrations but this won't be strictly enforced.

"On the subject of goal celebrations, it was something that was merely advised in the guidelines - sanctions are therefore not necessary," a DFL spokesperson was quoted as saying by German media.

Hertha won the match 3-0. The third was an own goal by Kevin Apkoguma in the 58th minute and it was while celebrating this that Boyata kissed Grujic.

Bundesliga became the first league in Europe to open its doors for footballers even if fans had to be content with following the action on television or OTT platforms.

Five matches were played on the day with Borussia Dortmund headlining the Super Saturday against Schalke in the Revierderby, recording a comprehensive 4-0 victory at the Signal Iduna Park.

Erling Braut Haaland, Raphael Guerrero (brace) and Thorgan Hazard got on the scoresheet as the Yellow Brigade got over the line in stunning style in the absence of the famous 'Yellow Wall' behind their back.

