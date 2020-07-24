AIFF organises FIFA MA course for referees, focus on rule changes

Image Source : AIFF New amendments in the laws of the game, handball interpretations, penalty area incidents and football understandings of the referees were stressed upon during the two-day course.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised an online FIFA MA course for referees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the programme primarily focussing on rule changes and handball interpretations, among others.

Fifty referees attended the course.

Farkhad Abdullaev from Uzbekistan was the course instructor for the same.

New amendments in the laws of the game, handball interpretations, penalty area incidents and football understandings of the referees were stressed upon during the two-day course.

"We had a good chance to discuss amendments in the laws of the game 2020-21 and clarify many important aspects like accidental handball situations followed by an immediate goal or offside offences. We had an in-depth discussion on penalty area incidents and offside decisions," Abdullaev stressed.

The Uzbek served as a technical instructor in four FIFA World Cups, including 2018 Russia, as well as two editions of the AFC Asian Cup.

Further, he suggested the importance of 'real-match experience' for the development of a referee.

"With the support of AFC and FIFA, they will get the opportunities to improve themselves, but a real-match experience is of utmost importance. Local, qualified instructors should be involved closely and all the match situations from leagues should be analysed deeply.

"Local instructors and assessors play a very important role in developing the referees. What people do at the local level, needs to be polished at a higher level (AFC and FIFA)."

Rahul Gupta, a FIFA panelled referee, informed how this course helped him "enhance refereeing skills".

"I personally have a lot of clarity regarding the match-changing situations. Penalty box incidents, handball and so on, which will, in turn, enhance my refereeing skills," Gupta said.

"Mr. Farkhad clarified the law amendments of 20/21 with video analysis, that helped us understand the motive of the amendment and implementation for my upcoming assignments," Venkatesh R, AIFF Referee of the Year, felt.

Abdullaev said that he expects more Indian referees in FIFA and AFC panels soon.

"India is a very big country and it is not easy to get everyone to participate in a seminar. But online education can help us. I hope to see more Indian referees and assistant referees in AFC and FIFA level within 1-2 years."

The 50 referees who attended the course are as follows: Aditya Purkayastha, Akash Jackson Routh, Akash Mehta, Asish Tiwari, Ashwin, CR Srirrishna, Crystal John, Debasish Mandi, Dipu Roy, Diwakar Kumar, Fasil Salahudeen, Harish Kundu, Ibungo Meetei, Jamal Mohamed, James Roy, Jatinder Singh, Jehrul Islam, Kanika Barman, Khamruddin KM, Ajitkumar Meitei, Priyobarta Singh, Santhosh Kumar, Mithun Kumar Kundu, Moosa V, Mrutyunjay Amatya, Nripen Halder, Prabhat Kalita, Pranjal Banerjee, Pratik Mondal, Palmson Moses, R Venkatesh, Rafeek Babu MP, Rahul Kumar Gupta, Raktim Saha, Ramadasan, Ranjit Baksi, Ranjita Devi, Ravindra Thapliyal, Rosario Fernandes, Rowan Arumughan, Senthil Nathan S, Srikant Bohidar, Sugandar M, Sumiraj PS, Tanmoy Dhar, Tejas Nagvenkar, Umesh Bora, V Eshwar Rao, Vishal, Williams J Koshy.

