Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Zimbabwe create world record, smash highest-ever total in T20Is

Zimbabwe create world record, smash highest-ever total in T20Is

Zimbabwe have created a world record by registering the highest-ever total in T20 Internationals. They are currently playing in the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B with Sikandar Raza smashing an unbeaten 133 off just just 43 deliveries.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2024 18:32 IST
Zimbabwe cricket
Image Source : GETTY Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe smashed an unbeaten 133

Zimbabwe have created a world record in T20I cricket. They have smashed a staggering 344 runs in their 20 overs to register the highest-ever total in the history of the shortest format of the game. Sikandar Raza was the star of the day for them smashing an unbeaten 133 off just 43 deliveries with seven fours and 15 sixes to his name.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe are playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B in Nairobi and have been breaking records for fun. They had posted 286/5 against Seychelles only four days ago and now have posted the highest total for a full-member nation in the format.

Highest totals in T20Is

Zimbabwe - 344/4 vs Gambia in October 2024

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia in September 2023
India - 297/6 vs Bangladesh in October 2024
Zimbabwe - 286/5 vs Seychelles in October 2024
Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland in February 2019

India posted 297 runs earlier this month against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was the highest total for a full-member nation but the record has been broken in just 11 days with Zimbabwe taking over the honours.

Highest totals in T20Is for full-member nations

Related Stories
IND vs NZ 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play?

IND vs NZ 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play?

IND-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for 1st ODI play?

IND-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for 1st ODI play?

IND-A vs OMA, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: India A look to make it three in row against Oman

IND-A vs OMA, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live: India A look to make it three in row against Oman

Zimbabwe - 344/4 vs Gambia in October 2024
India - 297/6 vs Bangladesh in October 2024
Zimbabwe - 286/5 vs Seychelles in October 2024
Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland in February 2019
England - 267/3 vs West Indies in December 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe opted to bat after winning the toss to post the second-highest powerplay score. They reached 103/1 at the end of six overs and the onslaught only increased multifold with the arrival of their skipper Raza. Brian Bennett scored 50 while Tadiwanashe Marumani plundered 62 runs off 19 balls before Raza smashed a 33-ball century, joint-second fastest in T20I history.

Clive Madande also smacked an unbeaten fifty as Zimbabwe smacked a total of 27 sixes in their innings, the most for any team in the format breaking Nepal's 26 sixes record when they score 314 runs. Eventually, Zimbabwe ended up posting 344 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of four wickets to stun the cricketing world.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement