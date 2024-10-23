Zimbabwe create world record, smash highest-ever total in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe smashed an unbeaten 133

Zimbabwe have created a world record in T20I cricket. They have smashed a staggering 344 runs in their 20 overs to register the highest-ever total in the history of the shortest format of the game. Sikandar Raza was the star of the day for them smashing an unbeaten 133 off just 43 deliveries with seven fours and 15 sixes to his name.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe are playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B in Nairobi and have been breaking records for fun. They had posted 286/5 against Seychelles only four days ago and now have posted the highest total for a full-member nation in the format.

Highest totals in T20Is

Zimbabwe - 344/4 vs Gambia in October 2024

Nepal - 314/3 vs Mongolia in September 2023

India - 297/6 vs Bangladesh in October 2024

Zimbabwe - 286/5 vs Seychelles in October 2024

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland in February 2019

India posted 297 runs earlier this month against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was the highest total for a full-member nation but the record has been broken in just 11 days with Zimbabwe taking over the honours.

Highest totals in T20Is for full-member nations

Zimbabwe - 344/4 vs Gambia in October 2024

India - 297/6 vs Bangladesh in October 2024

Zimbabwe - 286/5 vs Seychelles in October 2024

Afghanistan - 278/3 vs Ireland in February 2019

England - 267/3 vs West Indies in December 2023

As far as the match is concerned, Zimbabwe opted to bat after winning the toss to post the second-highest powerplay score. They reached 103/1 at the end of six overs and the onslaught only increased multifold with the arrival of their skipper Raza. Brian Bennett scored 50 while Tadiwanashe Marumani plundered 62 runs off 19 balls before Raza smashed a 33-ball century, joint-second fastest in T20I history.

Clive Madande also smacked an unbeaten fifty as Zimbabwe smacked a total of 27 sixes in their innings, the most for any team in the format breaking Nepal's 26 sixes record when they score 314 runs. Eventually, Zimbabwe ended up posting 344 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of four wickets to stun the cricketing world.