ZIM vs PAK ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live on TV, online in India?

ZIM vs PAK: Zimbabwe are set to play Pakistan in a three-match ODI series starting in Bulawayo on Sunday. Both teams are meeting in a 50-over fixture after four long years and with much-changed teams.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan stunned Australia with a 1-2 ODI series win earlier this month and are clear favourites against Zimbabwe. The star batter Babar Azam and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi are rested for the six-match Zimbabwe tour but the Men in Green have enough in their tanks to overcome the hosts.

Zimbabwe have fielded a strong squad with Craig Ervine leading the team in ODIs. The veteran all-rounder Sean Williamson and Sikandar Raza also add a boost to Zimbabwe's chances against the mighty Asian side.

ZIM vs PAK ODI series live streaming and telecast

When is the ZIM vs PAK ODI series starting?

The first ODI match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan begins on Sunday, November 24.

At what time do the ZIM vs PAK ODI matches begin?

The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan ODI matches will begin at 01:00 PM IST (09:15 AM Local Time).

ZIM vs PAK ODI series venue

All three ODI between Zimbabwe vs Pakistan will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Where can you watch the ZIM vs PAK ODI series live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no official live telecast announced for the Pakistan tour of Zimbabwe 2024 for Indian cricket fans.

Where can you watch the ZIM vs PAK ODI series live online in India?

The ODI matches between Zimbabwe and Pakistan are available for live streaming on the FanCode application and website for India-based users.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan ODI squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), ​Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.