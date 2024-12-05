Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ZIM vs PAK, 3rd T20I Live Score: Pakistan opt to bat first as Zimbabwe target consolation win in Bulawayo
Live now

ZIM vs PAK, 3rd T20I Live Score: Pakistan opt to bat first as Zimbabwe target consolation win in Bulawayo

ZIM vs PAK Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Sufiyan Muqeem bowled a stunning spell for 5 for 3 in the second T20I to guide Pakistan to a dominating 10-wicket win and to a series win against Zimbabwe. The hosts will target a consolation win in the last match starting at 5 pm IST on Thursday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 16:10 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 16:40 IST
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live score and updates
Image Source : ZIMCRICKETV/X Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live score and updates

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live score and match updates and highlights

Zimbabwe are set to host Pakistan in the third and last T20I game of the home series in Bulawayo on Thursday. Pakistan sealed a series with two dominant wins in the first two matches and are clear favourites to make it three all.

In the first two matches, Pakistan triumphed over Zimbabwe in every department despite fielding a new-look playing eleven under Salman Ali Agha. The star cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi were rested for the three-match series but Pakistani youngsters are proving too strong for the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe side.

ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Scorecard

 

Live updates :Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live score and updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 05, 2024 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Playing XIs announced

    Pakistan Playing XI: Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufyan Moqim.

  • Dec 05, 2024 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Pakistan win TOSS

    Salman Ali Agha wins the toss as Pakistan opt to bat first in the 3rd T20I game against Zimbabwe.

     

  • Dec 05, 2024 4:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Match Details

    Match: 3rd T20I

    Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

    Date: Thursday, December 5

    Time: 5:00 PM IST (1:30 PM Local Time), Toss at 4:30 PM IST

  • Dec 05, 2024 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Pakistan Playing XI announced

  • Dec 05, 2024 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

  • Dec 05, 2024 4:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's T20I game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

    Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe will look to make a strong comeback from their embarrassing 10-wicket loss in the previous match while Pakistani team is looking to conclude the series with another big victory in Bulawayo.

    So, stay tuned to receive live score and regular match updates here...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement