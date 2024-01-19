Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB Management Committee Chairman

Follow us on Image Source : PCB Zaka Ashraf with star cricketer Babar Azam

In another shock to Pakistan cricket, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf resigned on Friday, January 19. Ashraf took the PCB chief role from Najam Sethi in June last year and was supposed to constitute a new PCB head for a three-year term.

According to various Pakistani media reports, the 72-year-old Ashraf has also left his role in forming the Board of Governors (BoGs). His sudden decision came after the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination postponed the PCB Management Committee meeting in Karachi a few days ago.

Ashraf headed the latest management committee meeting at PCB headquarters in Lahore on Friday and addressed the current cricket affairs to board members. He announced his decision to resign from the chairman post at the end of the meeting and thanked Patron Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination extended Zaka Ashraf's tenure to three months in November 2023. Ashraf was tasked to finalize the Board of Governors to conduct elections for the Chairman position after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Notably, Pakistan cricket failed to achieve anything big since Zaka Ashraf's appointment last year. The men's cricket team failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final and was knocked out from the league stages in the ODI World Cup in India.

The Ashraf-led management committee also made some big changes to captaincy and coaching roles after the abysmal World Cup campaign. But the new-look team suffered a 3-0 Test whitewash against Australia and is trading 0-4 against New Zealand in the ongoing series. Pakistan men's cricket team's last international win came 76 days ago.

More to follow...